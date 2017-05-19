The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency says chemicals and equipment used in manufacturing shabu were found in the Aparri mining site of Huaxia Mining and Trading Corporation

CAGAYAN, Philippines – Authorities discovered a shabu laboratory in a warehouse inside a mining site in Aparri town on Thursday, May 18.



The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said on Friday, May that different chemicals used in manufacturing shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) were found in the mining site of Chinese-owned Huaxia Mining and Trading Corporation in Tallungan village in Aparri at about 12:30 pm on Thursday.



PDEA Cagayan Valley regional unit director Laurence Gabales said the suspects, who are also the owners of the mining site, were identified as Lito Lim and Michael Tan.



Lim and Tan, however, were not in the site during the raid.

Authorities seized equipment and glass containers containing suspected controlled precursors and essential chemicals (CPECs) used in manufacturing illegal drugs.Gabales said they also found chemicals possibly used in making explosives.

Police are preparing to file drug charges against the suspects who are also accused of violating Republic Act 9516, for the unlawful manufacture of explosives. – Rappler.com



