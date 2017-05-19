The Quezon City Council reasons that the condominium complex will not damage the surrounding community and will even help in development as it aims to provide 'affordable' housing

MANILA, Philippines – The Quezon City Council moved to exempt SM Development Corporation (SMDC) from a Quezon City zoning ordinance that requires one parking slot for every unit built.

SMDC is building a 1,714-unit condominium complex in Barangay Nagkaisang Nayon called the Time Residences. It will consist of 11 medium-rise buildings (7 six-story, and 4 five-story) occupying a 37,236 sqm lot. The exemption will allow SMDC to provide for only 1 parking slot for every 4 units built.

City Council Resolution No. 7056 confirmed last March 20 that it was exempting SMDC from the 2004 QC Zoning Ordinance.

Given this exemption, an SMDI Consultants Inc study predicted that Time Residences will delay traffic around the area by at least 2 minutes per vehicle.

To make up for this, SMDC committed to providing traffic enforcers and using two lanes for both the entrance and exit of the condominium complex.

In seeking the exemption, SMDC had to prove that their project will conform to at least 3 of the following conditions:

The exception will not adversely affect the public health, safety and welfare, and is in keeping with the general pattern of development in the community The proposed project shall support economic-based activities and provide livelihood, vital community services and facilities, and at the same time, poses no adverse effect on the zone or community The exception will not adversely affect the appropriate use of the adjoining property in the same district The exception will not alter the essential character and general purpose of the district where the exception sought is located

The QC Council granted the exemption on the grounds that the property “will not affect public health and safety, and welfare” and that it is in keeping "with the general pattern of development in the community”.

They also said that no barangay official or resident of the area contested the execution of the project.

The City Planning and Development Office noted in its project evaluation before giving the clearance that project aims “to provide affordable residential units [in] accordance [with] the needs of the clients and the demand of the city." (Read: SMDC to venture into affordable housing)

The main proponent of the resolution, Councilor Marvin Rillo, was sought for comment but was unavailable. – Rappler.com