What did Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano do on his first day on the job? Watch it here

MANILA, Philippines – Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano visits the passport processing area in ASEANA on his first day as the Philippines' top diplomat.

Paterno Esmaquel files this video blog.

PATERNO ESMAQUEL, REPORTING: Hello, ako po si Paterno Esmaquel. Nandito tayo ngayon sa DFA passport center dito sa ASEANA.

(Hello, I'm Paterno Esmaquel. We're now in the DFA passport center here in ASEANA.)

Ito si DFA Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano. Nagtu-tour siya dito, at kinakamusta niya 'yung mga nag-a-apply ng passport dito sa ASEANA.

(Here is DFA Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano. He's touring this place, and he's checking the situation of the passport applicants here in ASEANA.)

Bahagi raw kasi ng gusto niyang gawin dito sa DFA ay pabilisin 'yung pag-a-apply at pag-iisyu ng passport ng DFA.

(This is because part of his priorities is to speed up the application and issuance of passports by the DFA.)

ALAN PETER CAYETANO, FOREIGN AFFAIRS SECRETARY: Lahat kayo nag-a-apply?

(All of you are applying?)

People: Opo!

(Yes!)

People: Travel agency po.

(We're with travel agencies.)

Cayetano: Papa-abroad kayo?

(You're going abroad?)

Woman: Selfie daw.

(She wants a selfie.)

Woman: Thank you so much, Sir!

(Thank you, Sir!)

Cayetano: Pang-profile lang 'yan, hindi pang-passport ha?

(That's just for your profile, not for your passport, okay?)

PATERNO ESMAQUEL, REPORTING: So aabangan natin 'yung mga susunod na gagawin ni Secretary Cayetano dito sa DFA.

(We'll monitor the next moves of Secretary Cayetano here in DFA.)

Paterno Esmaquel, Rappler, Manila – Rappler.com