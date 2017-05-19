Published 7:42 AM, May 20, 2017
Updated 7:58 AM, May 20, 2017
INAUGURAL. French President Emmanuel Macron attends an official ceremony at Paris' city hall after his formal inauguration as French President on May 14, 2017. Photo by Charles Platiau/AFP
OFF HE GOES. US President Donald Trump walks to Marine One at Andrews Air Force Base May 13, 2017 in Maryland. Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP
IRAN VOTES. A supporter of Iranian conservative presidential candidate and Tehran mayor Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf attends a campaign rally in Tehran on May 14, 2017, with her hand wrapped with a band carrying the colors of the Iranian national flag and ink on her palm reading in Persian: 'With action not by speech you can finish the job and work.' Photo by Atta Kenare/AFP
BALIKATAN. A Philippine Air Force C-130 cargo plane flies over Philippine navy sea lift vessel BRP Tarlac, while a speed boat loaded with US and Philippine marines sails during a simulation of a disaster drill as part of the annual joint Philippines-US military exercise at a sea port in Casiguran, Aurora province on May 15, 2017. Photo by Ted Aljibe/AFP
COMING OF AGE. South Korean students pose for a selfie following a traditional coming-of-age ceremony at Namsan hanok village in Seoul on May 15, 2017. The ceremony marks the age of 19, at which a person is legally able to make life choices from voting, to drinking alcohol. Photo by Ed Jones/AFP
REJECTED. Magdalo Representative Gary Alejano holds a press conference after the House justice committee rejected his impeachment complaint against President Rodrigo Duterte on May 15, 2017. Photo by LeAnne Jazul/Rappler
7TH WEEK. Venezuelan opposition activists launch an anti-government demonstration by blocking roads on May 15, 2017, vowing not to budge all day to protest the country's growing political and economic crisis. Photo by Federico Parra/AFP
PALESTINE-ISRAEL CONFLICT. Palestinian mourners carry the body of fisherman Mohammed Majed Bakr, 25, outside a hospital morgue in Gaza City, on May 15, 2017. Photo by Mohammed Abed/AFP
MEDIA KILLINGS. Friends and relatives of Mexican journalist Javier Valdez, 50, who was shot in broad daylight on May 15, grieve as his coffin arrives in Culiacan, Sinaloa State, Mexico on May 16, 2017. Photo by Hector Parra/AFP
CHANGING OF THE GUARDS. After his confirmation on May 17, 2017, Senator Alan Peter Cayetano (right) shares a light moment with veteran career diplomat Enrique Manalo (left), who served as DFA chief in an acting capacity. Photo by Lito Boras/Rappler
GASSED. Venezuelan opposition activists clash with the riot police during a rally against the government of President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, on May 18, 2017. Photo by Federico Parra/AFP
CHAMPS. Gilas Pilipinas lords over Southeast Asian basketball once more after blowing by Indonesia, 97-64, to win gold in the 2017 SEABA Championship on May 18, 2017 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
DORMANT FOR 400 YEARS. Villagers look on as Mount Sinabung volcano spews thick volcanic ash, as seen from Beganding village in Karo, North Sumatra province, on May 19, 2017. Sinabung roared back to life in 2010 for the first time in 400 years. After another period of inactivity, it erupted once more in 2013 and has remained highly active since. Photo by Ivan Damanik/AFP
GUN SHOW. Davao City Mayor Sarah Duterte's son gestures as his grandfather speaks in the background during the AFAD Show at the SMX Convention in Lanang, Davao City on May 19, 2017. The show aims to promote security, self-defense, responsible gun ownership and the shooting sport. Malacañang photo
