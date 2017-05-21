WATCH: 'Slave' Eudocia is 'Kosyang' to her family in Tarlac
TARLAC, Philippines – The Atlantic's "My Family's Slave," which featured the life of Eudocia Tomas Pulido as an unpaid househelp to a Filipino family in America, stirred so much controversy and opened debates to modern-day slavery, human trafficking, and race.
In the hilly town of Mayantoc in the province of Tarlac, Eudocia's relatives say they've always had a hint that she was not being paid but they never had a chance to discuss it with her because their communication was cut off for a long time. (READ: Finding Eudocia Pulido in her hometown in Tarlac)
In Mayantoc, they call her "Kosyang" and this is what they have to say. – Rappler.com