(UPDATED) President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to sign Danilo Lim's appointment papers on May 22, before the chief executive leaves for Russia

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – President Rodrigo Duterte is set to name former military officer Danilo "Danny" Lim as the next chairman of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea confirmed to Rappler on Saturday, May 20, that Lim will soon be named MMDA chairman.

Palace sources told Rappler that Duterte is expected to sign Lim's appointment papers on Monday, May 22, before the President leaves for Russia.

MMDA General Manager Thomas Orbos has been acting chairman while President Rodrigo Duterte scouted for a permanent MMDA chief. Medialdea said Orbos will remain as MMDA general manager when Lim takes over.

A West Point graduate, the retired brigadier general led the 1989 coup against then president Corazon Aquino, which came close to toppling her. He was then a Scout Ranger captain. Lim was detained on coup charges but was reinstated years later.

He was subsequently involved in attempts to bring down the Arroyo administration. Lim ran for senator but lost in 2010 under the banner of then President Benigno Aquino III's Liberal Party.

Lim was deputy customs commissioner for intelligence under Aquino.

He resigned in July 2013 after Aquino slammed the customs bureau for alleged incompetence.

Lim joins the growing list of retired military generals in the Duterte administration. The President recently announced the appointment of former military chief Roy Cimatu as environment secretary and Armed Forces chief General Eduardo Año as interior secretary. – with reports from Pia Ranada/Rappler.com