Emcee Jeremy Christian Rola says he will file physical assault charges against barangay captain Fred Arthur Agatep, who slapped him during the celebration of the Tinupig Festival

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Philippines – A barangay captain from Lasam, Cagayan will face charges for slapping the master of ceremonies or emcee during the town's celebration of the Tinupig Festival.

In a report on Saturday, May 20, GMA News said Fred Arthur Agatep was allegedly drunk when he slapped the emcee, who was then speaking at the podium. Agatep was supposedly irked because he did not hear his name called.

Agatep is from Barangay Centro II (Poblacion) and is also the president of the Association of Barangay Captains (ABC) in Lasam.

On Sunday, May 21, Rappler learned that the emcee was Jeremy Christian Rola, a graduate of the University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB) who is now working at the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) regional office.

Rola told Rappler that he was reading a list of barangays and their captains arranged in alphabetical order. Agatep's name had yet to be called, but the emcee said he committed no mistake.

"Unexpectedly, 'yung excited po na kapitan pumunta na siya sa harap dahil hindi daw natawag name niya... Lasing kasi siya at excited. Gusto niya po first in the list kasi siya ang ABC president," Rola said.

(Unexpectedly, the barangay captain who was excited to be called went up the stage because he did not hear his name called. He was drunk and excited. He wanted his name to be mentioned first since he's the ABC president.)

Rola added that he chose to continue with the program instead of fighting back or walking out of the event.

"If there is one thing [I'm] proud of, [it] is the manners and good morals my parents and society have taught me... Instead of fighting back or walking out of the event, I thought to myself, there are hundreds of spectators waiting ... and I don't want to waste their time, so I just continued and ignored it as if nothing happened," he said.

Rola now plans to file physical assault charges against Agatep on Monday, May 22, through the help of Lasam Mayor Marjorie Apil Salazar.

The emcee said the barangay captain has yet to reach out to him. – Rappler.com