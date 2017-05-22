Watch this live on Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – The House of Representatives is set to decide on the Justice Committee's report on the impeachment complaint versus President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, May 22.

This comes after the committee voted to reject the impeachment complaint filed against President Rodrigo Duterte.

The committee members said during the hearing on Monday, May 15, that the impeachment complaint filed by opposition lawmaker and Magdalo Representative Gary Alejano was sufficient in form but insufficient in substance. – Rappler.com