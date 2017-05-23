(UPDATED) Both camps commit to resolve contentious issues to complete talks on the Comprehensive Agreement on Socio-economic Reforms or CASER

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The government is pushing back the proposal of communist rebels to allow the immediate confiscation of private land for distribution to farmers, one of the contentious issues they will tackle when they return to the peace table at the end of the week.

Land reform is at the heart of talks to end Asia's longest running communist insurgency. Negotiators of the government and the National Democratic Front (NDF) have agreed to distribute land for free – meaning the government will shoulder the cost of acquiring properties that will be distributed to landless farmers.

Land confiscation is discussed as an available option when owners of "sullied landholdings" refuse to give up their land.

"A contentious issue in the negotiation is still the issue of confiscation. The desire that land owned by landowners who have supposedly stolen these land, occupied land that is not their own, is immediately confiscated without repayment – we feel due process should be followed," said government consultant Francisco Lara in a media forum on Monday, May 22, organized by data bank Ibon.

Lara said a policy of restitution should be covered by laws. It should follow a process where court cases are filed to legally back the actions.

These talks fall under negotiatons for the proposed Comprehensive Agreement on Socio-economic Reforms (CASER), the 2nd of 4 main agenda in the peace talks. (READ: PH, NDF talks: Both sides need to make painful compromises)

CASER is not expected to list down properties that will be affected but sources said the talks refer to properties such as Hacienda Luisita in Tarlac, the Lapanday-managed farm in Tagum City, and other similar properties. (READ: As ordered by Duterte, DAR to install farmers on Lapanday farm)

Communist rebels said the country's agrarian reform laws – the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP) and its extensin (CARPer) – have failed to institute land reform. They are supporting the passage of a new law – the Genuine Agrarian Reform Program (GARB) pushed by leftist lawmakers in the House of Representatives.

Based on government estimates, it will cost up to P98 billion to complete land reform in the Philippines. This involves acquiring up to one million hectares of "contentious" properties.

But there are instances when the landowners should not be paid, according to the rebels.

Lara said these details have to discussed further. "We feel we need to come up with clear definition of what is a despotic landowner or a landowner who does not support people's organizations," he said.

Fine-tuning

NDF consultant Alan Jazmines said there are other "contentious terms" that need to be discussed for "synchronization of language."

NDF prefers to use "capitalist farms" instead of "corporate farms," for example, because Jazmines said it's not only corporations that have occupied the land of farmers.

"Some landlord lands were supposed to be subjected to CARP, but then they were, through gradually insidious methods, taken back by the landlords so these lands were refeudalized and the landlords were able to remonopolize [the land]," Jazmines said.

The government and the rebels will also have to agree on who is going to implement agrarian reform.

"There is a a state, but there is also an independent political authority that wants to implement agrarian reform. Whether or not they will come to an agreement about a central body implementing agrarian reform [is the question]," Lara said.

The NDF is proposing that the New People's Army, the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines, be tapped to implement agrarian reform.

Despite the remaining contentious issues, Jazmines is confident that both camps can soon reconcile proposals on agrarian reform. But talks on the other component of CASER – national industrialization – remain in the initial stages.

"The NDF and the government estimate that there will not be much difficulty in unifying soon in regard to agrarian reform and rural development (ARRD). In regard to national industrialization, discussions have only been at the initial stages," Jazmines said. – Rappler.com