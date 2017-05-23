Watch the hearing live on Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – The Senate of the Philippines' public services committee conducts a public hearing on MRT3 issues – from deteriorating quality to existing deals – on Tuesday, May 23. Senator Grace Poe leads the proceedings.

Next month, the MRT3 is eyeing the deployment of 2 more 3-car Dalian trains during off-peak hours. These can only carry the same number of 500,000 passengers per day.

By December 2017, 15 4-car Czech-made trains and 5 4-car Dalian trains would be deployed, with a capacity of 600,000 passengers daily.

By April 2018, there would be a total of 15 4-car Czech-made trains and 9 4-car Dalian trains to service 700,000 passengers daily.

By April 2019, they are targeting to increase the speed of these 15 Czech-made trains and 9 Dalian trains to 60 km/h, which can carry 800,000 passengers per day.

