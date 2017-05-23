'Initial reports do not indicate that any Filipino citizen is included among the casualties,' says the Philippine embassy in London

BERLIN, Germany – The Philippine embassy in London said Tuesday, May 23, that no Filipino has been reported so far among the casualties in the bombing at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

"Initial reports do not indicate that any Filipino citizen is included among the casualties," the embassy said in a post on social media.

For people who need to check on missing relatives, the embassy told citizens to contact the Greater Manchester Police hotline, +44 16 1856 9400.

In addition, Filipinos who will need assistance should contact the embassy's emergency hotline, +44 78 0279 0695.

Twenty-two people, including children, were killed and dozens injured when a man detonated a bomb at a pop concert by US star Ariana Grande, in Britain's deadliest terror attack in 12 years.

Screaming fans, many of them teens, fled the venue in panic after the bomb blast at the end of the concert in the northern English city of Manchester on Monday evening, May 22.

Ambulances and bomb disposal teams rushed to the venue, as family members frantically searched for their loved ones, and residents opened their doors to stranded concert-goers after trains were cancelled.

There were children among the 22 killed in the attack, while 59 people were injured, Greater Manchester Police chief Ian Hopkins said early Tuesday.

British Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the "appalling terrorist attack" and suspended her campaign ahead of a general election on June 8 along with chief opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn.

"All our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those who have been affected," said May, who was due to chair an emergency ministerial meeting at around 0800 GMT on Tuesday.

Grande, who was due to give a concert in London later on Tuesday, said she was "broken" in a tweet. – With reports from Agence France-Presse / Rappler.com