'We are in solidarity with the United Kingdom in addressing and combating violent extremism,' says Malacañang

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines on Tuesday, May 23, conveyed its sympathies to the United Kingdom and its support for the fight against terror, following the deadly blast at a concert in Manchester that killed at least 22 people.

"We are in solidarity with the United Kingdom in addressing and combating violent extremism," Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella said in a statement on Tuesday.

Abella said President Rodrigo Duterte "sends his deepest sympathies and concern to the families of the dead and wounded in the Manchester incident; as well as appreciation for the excellent handling by police/security forces."

British police said at least 22 people were killed and 59 others injured following an explosion towards the end of the concert of American singer Ariana Grande in the Manchester Arena late Monday night, May 22.

The Philippine embassy in London said that so far, no Filipino had been reported killed in the incident.

This is the second terror attack in the UK this year. In March, 4 people were killed and 40 injured after being run over and stabbed in a lightning attack in London. – Rappler.com