PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Philippines – Police are looking into a job-related motive in the killing of a local environmental official, who was gunned down on Monday afternoon, May 22, by two unidentified assailants in Narra, a mining town in southern Palawan.

The victim, Fernando Alejo, 52, was the officer-in-charge in a Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) sub-station in Narra town, according to the initial report from the Narra Municipal Police Station.

Alejo was on his way home in Barangay Antipuluan when the gunmen riding a motorcycle killed him with a .45 caliber at around 5 p.m. in front of Aglipayan Church along Rizal Avenue, Barangay Poblacion.

Police Senior Inspector Ric Ramos of the Palawan Provincial Police Office told Rappler that they are still determining if the killing was due to a personal grudge or job-related.

Possibly, however, it could be related to his performance of duty, as "the victim has filed a case [under] Presidential Decree 705 (Revised Forestry Code of the Philippines)," he said.

Alejo was "allegedly receiving death threats, according to his constituents," Ramos added.

Recovered from the crime scene were 4 empty bullet shells of .45 caliber, as well as the bag and motorcycle of the victim.

Alejo, who sustained gunshot wounds on his head, was rushed to Narra Municipal Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The has launched a manhunt for the suspects. – Rappler.com