Makati Regional Trial Court Branch 65 Judge Edgardo Caldona replaces Sandiganbayan Associate Justice Jose Hernandez, who retired last November 16

MANILA, Philippines – A Makati City judge has been appointed as associate justice of the Sandiganbayan.

Makati Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 65 Judge Edgardo Caldona has been appointed to the anti-graft court by President Rodrigo Duterte, replacing Sandiganbayan Associate Justice Jose Hernandez, who retired last November 16.

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday, May 23, received the appointment letter signed by the President last March 10.

Caldona, an alumnus of Ateneo de Manila University, had previously served in the Sandiganbayan at the office of Justice Sabino de Leon.

He was also a court attorney of the SC under the late Chief Justice Renato Corona.

Caldona beat out 4 other contenders for the post: fellow Makati City RTC judges Maryann Corpus-Manalac and Honorio Guanlao Jr; Aparri, Cagayan RTC Judge Oscar Zaldivar; and Bayani Jacinto, a director from the Office of the Ombudsman. – Rappler.com