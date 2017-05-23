Maute Group waves ISIS black flag on Marawi streets
Residents post photos of the raging battle in Marawi City
Published 8:30 PM, May 23, 2017
Updated 9:59 AM, May 24, 2017
BLACK FLAG. ISIS black flags are seen atop vehicles roaming the streets of Marawi City. Photo by Maulana Macadato
MANILA, Philippines – The black banner of terrorist group Islamic State (ISIS) was seen atop at least two vehicles roaming the streets of Marawi City on Tuesday, May 23, as a gun battle raged between the military and local terrorists.
Residents of Marawi City took to social media to post photos, videos, and updates on the ongoing clashes. They posted photos of soldiers and their helicopters, Maute members and their black flags, and fires breaking out Tuesday evening.
MILITARY PRESENCE. The military deploys troops around the city as the situation worsens towards evening. Photo by Mohammad Manshawi
BASAK MALUTLUT. Clashes erupt as the military moves to hunt down high-value targets in Barangay Basak Malutlut, a commercial and residential area near the Mindanao State University. Photo by Chico Dimaro Usman
POLICE CAR? Another ISIS black flag is seen atop what appears to be a police car taken by the Maute Group. Photo by Chico Dimaro Usman
MAUTE GROUP. Residents take photos of suspected members of the Maute Group from their house windows. Photo by Mohammad Manshawi
ROAD BLOCKS. Armed men belonging to the Maute Group block roads leading to the city. Photo by Chico Dimaro Usman
MARAWI BURNING. 3 separate fires broke out enveloping the City Jail, Dansalan College, and Saint Mary's Church on Tuesday night. Photo from @du_kartoffel
– Rappler.com