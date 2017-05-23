A police senior inspector dies during the clash with lawless elements in the capital city of Lanao del Sur

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – At least two officers and one policeman were killed on amid sporadic clashed between government forces and suspected Maute Group members, in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

In a report to Crame Crame, the police office in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao said that at around 2 pm on Tuesday, May 23, troops from the Philippine Army and the Marawi City Police station encountered armed men in the village.

A police senior inspector died during the clash. His identity has been withheld upon the request of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

On Tuesday, military and police launched an operation prompted by the presence of armed men in the area. The barangay is a residential and commercial area between the Mindanao State University and the city center.

At least 5 other security forces were reported wounded. The Maute Group has reportedly occupied a public hospital, the Amai Pakpak Medical Center. A fire broke out at the Marawi City Jail as well.

Marawi residents took to social media to show photos of armed men, suspected Maute Group members, occupying the city.

The military said it is sending more troops to Marawi. – Rappler.com