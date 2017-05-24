Presidential Security Group commander Lope Dagoy was unable to attend his confirmation hearing, as he was with President Rodrigo Duterte in Russia

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Appointments on Wednesday, May 24, confirmed the promotion of Presidential Security Group (PSG) commander Lope Dagoy from Army colonel to the rank of brigadier general.

Dagoy was not at his confirmation hearing, as he was with President Rodrigo Duterte for his official visit to Russia. The trip was cut short following the declaration of martial law in Mindanao due to the attacks of the Maute group in Marawi.

Dagoy was appointed commander of the PSG in March.

Prior to his new appointment, Dagoy was Duterte's senior military adviser. He was also the chief of staff of Eastern Mindanao Command chief General Rey Leonardo Guerrero, and served in the army's 10th Infantry Division.

A graduate of Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Hinirang Class of 1987, Dagoy will be the second PSG commander under the Duterte administration after former colonel Rolando Bautista.

The CA also approved the promotion of the following general and senior officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines:

Carlito Galvez - to the rank of Lieutenant General Adelius Bordado - to the rank of Commodore Danilo Rodelas - to the rank of Rear Admiral Robert Empedrad - to the rank of Rear Admiral Allan Ferdinand Cusi - to the rank of Rear Admiral Arnel dela Vega - to the rank of Major General Emmanuel Salamat - to the rank of Major General Ronnie Evangelista - to the rank of Major General Jess Estoerta - to the rank of Brigadier General Perfecto Rimando, Jr. - to the rank of Brigadier General Francisco Mendoza, Jr. - to the rank of Brigadier General Arnulfo Matanguihan - to the rank of Brigadier General Melquiades Ordiales - to the rank of Brigadier General Manolo Samarita - to the rank of Brigadier General Glorivine Dida - to the rank of Brigadier General Ramiro Manuel Rey - to the rank of Brigadier General Nixon Fortes - to the rank of Brigadier General Raniel Ramiro - to the rank of Brigadier General Felipe Bejar - to the rank of Brigadier General Pedro Sumayo, Jr. - to the rank of Brigadier General Felicisimo Budiongan - to the rank of Brigadier General Henrico Rennaldo Macalalad - to the rank of Brigadier General Jose Faustino, Jr. - to the rank of Brigadier General Erickson Gloria - to the rank of Brigadier General Ernesto Lopena - to the rank of Brigadier General Pelagio Valenzuela - to the rank of Brigadier General Milfredo Melegrito - to the rank of Brigadier General Cirilito Sobrejana - to the rank of Brigadier General

