Nur Misuari is enjoying temporary freedom from rebellion charges related to the 2013 Zamboanga siege, courtesy of President Duterte

MANILA, Philippines – Nur Misuari was charged before the anti-graft court Sandiganbayan with 3 counts of graft and 3 counts of malversation for P115 million worth of non-existent educational materials.

The ghost projects occurred from 2000 to 2001 when Misuari was governor of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM). Misuari is facing charges of rebellion and crimes against humanity for the 2013 Zamboanga siege, but he was granted temporary freedom by no less than President Rodrigo Duterte so he could participate in the Mindanao peace process.

According to the charge sheets filed before court by the Office of the Ombudsman on May 22 and released to media on Wednesday, May 24, Misuari authored the purchase of materials for 3 separate educational projects in the ARMM in 2000 and 2001.

In December 2000, ARMM paid P31 million to MBJ Learning Tools to buy Information Technology package.

In July 2001, ARMM paid P46,261,250 to CPR Publishing to buy Multimedia Information Technology Package. Two months later in September, ARMM again paid P37,959,204 to White Orchids Printing House to buy various educational materials.

All of these materials, according to state investigations, were never delivered.

Charged with Misuari are Department of Education (DepEd) officials and an auditor from the Commission on Audit (COA) for "conniving and confederating and mutually helping with each other" to allegedly commit the crimes. They are:

1. Leovigilda Cinches, Director III, DepEd ARMM

2. Pangalian Maniri, Chief Accountant, DepEd ARMM

3. Sittie Aisa Usman, Supply Officer, DepEd ARMM

4. Alladin Usi, Accountant II, DepEd ARMM

5. Nader Macagaan, Resident Auditor, COA ARMM

Misuari is the leader of a faction of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) which took hostage parts of Zamboanga City in 2013. He got a closed-door meeting with Duterte on March 27 to talk about his participation in the peace process.

Three days ago, MindaNews reported that he attended a public forum in Davao City after a Pasig court extended his temporary freedom for another 6 months.

The grant to Misuari entails the suspension of the implementations of warrants of arrest against him for the Zamboanga siege charges. – Rappler.com