'Let us understand that the President makes this tough decision with the welfare of the people in mind,' says the boxer-turned-lawmaker who has always agreed with President Rodrigo Duterte

MANILA, Philippines – Neophyte Senator Manny Pacquiao threw his support for President Rodrigo Duterte anew, this time backing what he called the Chief Executive's "timely and necessary" declaration of martial law in Mindanao.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 24, Pacquiao said the President’s decision is just right following the clashes in Marawi City.

“I fully support the declaration of martial law in Mindanao by President Rodrigo Duterte. I believe this is timely and necessary in the light of political turmoil perpetrated by the Moro extremists in Marawi City,” Pacquiao said.

The senator said the declaration is “just a temporary yet decisive measure” to protect the public.

“Mindanao is contributing a big chunk to the national economy. The declaration of martial law is just a temporary yet decisive measure to protect the people, to prevent any further loss of lives and to suppress lawless violence,” the Mindanaoan senator said.

The staunch Duterte supporter told the public urged the people to stay calm, and assured them that the President is just thinking about the their welfare.

“Let us understand that the President makes this tough decision with the welfare of the people in mind,” he said.

After all, the military and the police are doing appropriate actions to restore stability and order in the area, he added.

Pacquiao supported the idea even when Duterte was just starting to float a possible martial law declaration in January. The athlete-turned-lawmaker had never opposed any pronouncements or actions of the President.

Pacquiao further said the 1987 Constitution provides adequate safeguards against abuses.

“To our kababayans in Marawi City, rest assured that you are in our thoughts and prayers. We pray for your safety during these trying times,” he added.

Some senators also approved of Duterte’s declaration, saying it is well within his powers to do so. But they said they would follow constitutional processes.

Other senators, however, questioned why the whole of Mindanao was placed under martial rule.

"I urge President Duterte to explain the reason why Martial Law was declared over the whole of Mindanao, including Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-tawi. I await his written report to the legislature, which has the power to approve and revoke the said declaration," minority Senator Risa Hontiveros said in a statement.

Within 48 hours after declaration, the 1987 Constitution mandates the President to submit a report “in person or in writing” to Congress. The declaration may also be revoked by Congress through joint voting. The Supreme Court may also review the basis of its declaration.

Duterte is the 3rd Philippine president to declare martial law post-World War II, after the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos and Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, who declared martial law in Maguindanao in 2009 after the Maguindanao massacre. – Rappler.com