The New People's Army releases Technical Sergeant Joseph Paredes nearly a month after he was abducted by communist rebels in Valencia City

MANILA, Philippines – The New People's Army (NPA) has released a soldier nearly 3 weeks after communist rebels abducted him in Valencia City in Bukidnon.

Superintendent Lemuel Gonda, spokesperson of the Northern Mindanao Police, said in a statement on Wednesday, May 24, that the NPA released Technical Sergeant Joseph Paredes late Tuesday night, May 23.

Gonda said Paredes was received by his wife and child at the mayor's residence in Barangay Catumbalon in Valencia City.

He added that Paredes will undergo debriefing.

The NPA abducted the soldier in Valencia City on May 5, while Paredes was reportedly off-duty.

Paredes was released ahead of the 5th round of peace negotiations between the Philippine government and the National Democratic Front, the political wing of the Communist Party of the Phiippines. – Rappler.com