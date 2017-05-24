The two airlines offer rebooking and other options for passengers going to Mindanao, after President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law there

MANILA, Philippines – At least two airlines announced that they will allow passengers of Mindanao flights to rebook their tickets without penalties, following President Rodrigo Duterte's declaration of martial law for the entire island.

Philippine Airlines (PAL) said on Wednesday, May 24, that its passengers with confirmed bookings dated May 24 to July 30 going to Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cotabato, Dipolog, Davao, General Santos, Ozamiz, Surigao, and Zamboanga may avail of the following options:

rebook their tickets within 90 days from original flight date or within ticket validity period

refund their tickets

reroute, but additional fares and taxes may be applied

Affected PAL passengers can call the 8558888 hotline, go to a PAL ticketing office, or visit a PAL partner travel agent.

Cebu Pacific, meanwhile, made it clear that its operations in Mindanao "remain normal, with no restrictions or limitations imposed on air travel by the authorities."

But given that Mindanao is under martial law, the airline said Cebu Pacific or Cebgo passengers flying to Mindanao from May 25 to 31 can opt for the following:

rebook their tickets within 30 days

place the cost of the ticket in a travel fund for future use

Affected Cebu Pacific or Cebgo passengers can call the 7020888 hotline, or message Cebu Pacific on Facebook and Twitter.

The airline also reminded passengers to be at the airport early "due to the heightened security measures being implemented." It added that heavy traffic is expected in areas surrounding airports "as numerous checkpoints are expected to be put up." – Rappler.com