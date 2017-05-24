Department of Education schools will not be used as evacuation centers for those affected by the clashes between the military and the Maute terrorist group

MANILA, Philippines – Public elementary and high schools in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur, will begin classes as planned on June 5, the first Monday of June.

Department of Education (DepEd) Undersecretary Alain Pascua and Assistant Secretary Tonisito Umali both confirmed this to Rappler on Wednesday, May 24.

In addition, DepEd schools in the city will not be used as evacuation centers for residents affected by the clashes between the military and the Maute terrorist group.

Pascua said the designated evacuation centers are Mindanao State University and the Marawi City Hall.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Wednesday activated its red alert status as it anticipated evacuees from Marawi City.

DSWD Secretary Judy Taguiwalo said they are ready to assist evacuees and to provide relief assistance to residents, in coordination with DSWD-Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Thousands of people from Marawi City already fled to nearby cities of Iligan and Cagayan de Oro on Wednesday to escape the clashes.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law in Mindanao on Tuesday, May 23. (READ: TIMELINE: Marawi clashes prompt martial law in all of Mindanao)

Upon his arrival in Manila from an official trip to Russia on Wednesday, the President said he might expand martial law to the Visayas and Luzon if the threat of the terrorist Islamic State persists. – Rappler.com