(UPDATED) The league, which is composed of governors, the local chief executives of the country's provinces, commit to being vigilant especially on security matters in their respective areas. In a separate statement, they are joined by their city and barangay officials.

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) — The League of Provinces of the Philippines expressed support for President Rodrigo Duterte’s proclamation of martial law in Mindanao.

The proclamation came after the eruption of the Marawi clash that caused residents to hide then later evacuate from the city and head toward neighboring municipalities and provinces.

"We believe that the act of President [Rodrigo] Duterte in declaring martial law is indeed a decisive move on the part of the country’s commander-in-chief,” said the league which is composed of the country's governors.

They said that the proclamation will enable the national government to "immediately suppress lawless violence and neutralize the tense situation” in the city. (READ: TIMELINE: Marawi clashes prompt martial law in all of Mindanao)

While they supported the President’s call, the league condemned the violance that erupted from the incident.

“We condemn in no uncertain terms the spate of violence and hostilities in the City of Marawi allegedly perpetrated by suspected members of the Maute Group, which has cost the loss of lives, the destruction of several properties, the disruption of services of vital public installations and services, and instilling fear and anxiety in the general populace,” they said.

They also committed, as local chief executives, to be more vigilant in promoting security in the government units they head. (READ: What happens to local government units during martial law?)

“We extend our assistance and support to our beleaguered brothers and sisters as we continue to pray for sustained peace in our nation, especially Mindanao,” they said.

The public statement was signed by Governors Al Bichara, Ryan Singson, and Anthony del Rosario who occupy the posts of national chairman, national president, and executive vice president respectively.

Other officials

In a separate statement, the Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines (ULAP) , the umbrella group of all local government units and its officials, echoed the sentiments of the governors.

They called the proclamation an "integral move", "required to ensure public safety, and to restore peace and order."

"We, in the local government, deem it important to be unified and to work hand-in-hand to overcome this national threat," the statement read."We are one with President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on his declaration of [martial law] in Mindanao consistent with his [constitutional] mandate to ensure peace and order."

ULAP is also headed by Governors Al Bichara and Ryan Singson, standing as the union's president and chairman respectively. – Rappler.com