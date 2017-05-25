Another fire breaks out in Marawi City Thursday morning as soldiers struggle to clear the city of Maute Group members

MARAWI CITY, Philippines – Billows of smoke could be seen from the military camp in Marawi City Thursday morning, May 25, as another fire broke out from a distance.

Loud explosions were heard as firefight resumed between troops and alleged members of the Maute Group. More residents are seen on the road with their bags, fleeing the city.

Later, choppers hovered over the area where the fire broke out.

Residents of Marawi City have been told to stay home as clearing operations continue.

"As troops go on street by street clearing, civilians should stay at their homes," said Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana in a text message.

Lorenzana said the target – Abu Sayyaf senior leader Isnilon Hapilon – may still be in the area. "Latest report last night says he is still there," Lorenzana said.

Western Mindanao Command chief Lieutenant General Carlito Galvez said the military needs a few more days to clear Marawi City of the presence of terrorist groups.

Clashes between troops and combined forces of local terrorist groups Maute Group and Abu Sayyaf on May 23 prompted President Rodrigo Duterte to declare martial law in all of Mindanao, which would last a maximum of 60 days. – Rappler.com