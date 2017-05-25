Released 2 months later and before Duterte declared martial law in Mindanao, survey results show a 'very good' rating for government's efforts to help the poor but a 'moderate' rating for fighting inflation and recovering the Marcoses' ill-gotten wealth

MOSCOW, Russia – Satisfaction with the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte improved in the first months of 2017, according to a new survey by Social Weather Stations (SWS).

The survey, conducted from March 25 to 28, showed that public satisfaction with the performance of the government improved by 5 percentage points since the December 2016 survey. The survey results were released two months later, and before he declared martial law in Mindanao.

Respondents gave the Duterte administration a net satisfaction rating of +66 or "very good" rating. This is higher than the +60 rating it garnered in December.

For this first quarter of the year survey, 1,200 adults nationwide were interviewed face to face. The sampling error margin for national percentages is +/-3.

With these results, the Duterte government remains among the most popular administrations since SWS began conducting such polls after the regime of the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos.

Grading government

Among specific government issues survey respondents were asked to comment on, the way the Duterte administration has addressed poverty garnered the most applause.

Respondents gave the government a +63 or "very good" rating for how it is "helping the poor."

The government got a "good" rating, with percentages ranging from +32 to +49, for solving extrajudicial killings, eradicating corruption, defending the country's territorial rights, and peace efforts with communist rebels and Muslim separatist groups.

The public, however, is most unhappy about the Duterte government's efforts to keep inflation down.

The highest dissatisfaction rating, 35%, was given for "fighting inflation." Respondents graded the Duterte administration a moderate rating of +13 for addressing this issue.

The moderate rating was also given for the government's efforts of ensuring families are not hungry, recovering the ill-gotten wealth of the Marcos family, and solving traffic in the country's urban areas.

Malacañang welcomed the SWS survey results, citing them as proof of growing public appreciation for the government's programs.

" We believe that the significant gains of the Duterte administration have started to be felt by our people as they rated the government “very good” in the area of helping the poor," said Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella in a statement. – Rappler.com