IN PHOTOS: Explosions, fire, trapped residents on Day 3 of Marawi siege
Loud explosions and a fire started the day Thursday, May 25, as the military begins clearing operations
Published 6:30 PM, May 25, 2017
Updated 12:11 PM, May 26, 2017
ASSAULT. Goverment troops prepare to flush Maute Group members out of Marawi on Wednesday, May 25, 2017. Photo by Bobby Lagsa/Rappler
MANILA, Philippines – Firefight resumed between government troops and members of the terrorist Maute Group in Marawi City on Thursday, May 25.
Loud explosions and a fire started the day as the military began clearing operations, and residents were told to stay indoors.
"As troops go on street-by-street clearing, civilians should stay at their homes," said Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana in a text message.
AERIAL SUPPORT. A chopper flies out of a military camp as fighting between troops and the Maute Group rages. Photo by Ted Aljibe/AFP
ANOTHER FIRE. Black smoke billows from burning houses near the Lanao del Sur provincial capitol in Marawi. Photo by Ted Aljibe/AFP
EXODUS. Residents continue to leave Marawi City. Photo by Ted Aljibe/AFP
More residents are seen on the road with their bags, fleeing the city. Some opted to stay and are asking government for food and water.
TRAPPED. Residents who can’t or won’t leave Marawi City are asking for food and water from the government. Photo by Bobby Lagsa/Rappler
CLEARING OPERATIONS. Goverment troops go house to house, street to street, to clear Marawi of terrorists Photo by Bobby Lagsa/Rappler
GHOST TOWN. A row of closed shops on a street in Marawi City. Photo by Bobby Lagsa/Rappler
Western Mindanao Command chief Lieutenant General Carlito Galvez said the military needs a few more days to clear Marawi City of the presence of terrorist groups.
MARTIAL LAW. Police special forces inspect vehicles at a checkpoint near the entrance to Marawi. Photo by Ted Aljibe/AFP
The clahes between government troops and the Maute Group, which started on Tuesday, May 23, prompted President Rodrigo Duterte to declare martial law in all of Mindanao. – Rappler.com