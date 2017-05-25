Loud explosions and a fire started the day Thursday, May 25, as the military begins clearing operations

MANILA, Philippines – Firefight resumed between government troops and members of the terrorist Maute Group in Marawi City on Thursday, May 25.

Loud explosions and a fire started the day as the military began clearing operations, and residents were told to stay indoors.

"As troops go on street-by-street clearing, civilians should stay at their homes," said Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana in a text message.

More residents are seen on the road with their bags, fleeing the city. Some opted to stay and are asking government for food and water.

Western Mindanao Command chief Lieutenant General Carlito Galvez said the military needs a few more days to clear Marawi City of the presence of terrorist groups.

The clahes between government troops and the Maute Group, which started on Tuesday, May 23, prompted President Rodrigo Duterte to declare martial law in all of Mindanao. – Rappler.com