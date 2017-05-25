President Rodrigo Duterte submits his report to the Senate and the House of Representatives on Thursday evening, May 25

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday evening, May 25, submitted to Congress his report on the declaration of martial law in Mindanao.

Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III said he officially received the report at 9:55 pm.

House Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas, meanwhile, confirmed that Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez received the report at the same time.

Both Pimentel and Alvarez are with Duterte in Davao City, where the Cabinet convened for a meeting on Thursday.

@CamilleElemia Speaker Alvarez officially received Martial Law report from Malacañang, the same time SP @Koko_Pimentel received his copy. |via @pattypasion pic.twitter.com/9emCp4zTfD — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) May 25, 2017

Duterte declared martial law in Mindanao on Tuesday evening, May 23, after clashes erupted between the military and the Maute Group in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur. (LOOK: Duterte proclamation declaring martial law in Mindanao)

Under the 1987 Constitution, the President has to report to Congress "in person or in writing" within 48 hours after making the declaration. The period of martial law must also not exceed 60 days, and any extension must be approved by Congress. (READ: Martial Law 101: Things you should know)

The Senate and the House of Representatives have the power to revoke the declaration through joint voting, but Congress leaders have said it is "unlikely" that they will do so.

Fariñas also said on Thursday that they do not need to convene jointly since Malacañang would submit the report in writing.

Senators are requesting for a closed-door briefing by Malacañang on the report on May 29, while the House wants its own briefing on May 31. Lawmakers are expected to raise their concerns during the executive meetings. – Rappler.com