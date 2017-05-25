There is a feeling that this is not going to be over soon

MARAWI CITY, Lanao del Sur – It's already day 3 of the clashes between government forces and local terrorists in Marawi City, but the siege is far from over.

Carmela Fonbuena files this report.

CARMELA FONBUENA, REPORTING: We are coming to you from Marawi City. It's the 3rd day of clashes between security forces and local terrorist groups.

The exodus continues. Coming here from Iligan City, we saw long lines of vehicles fleeing the city.

We arrived in Marawi in the morning to a billow of black smoke in the sky. Another fire broke out not so far from here. Exchanges of gunfire and loud explosions followed.

On the streets, we saw residents scampering to flee.

Online, videos are uploaded of ISIS black flags on the windows of residences.

Here inside the camp, there's a lot of activities and troop movements.

There was a scare here when enemy snipers seemed to be attempting to shoot at choppers that have been going back and forth moving troops and supplies.

They are quite ambitious attempts really, they will discover later, but the soldiers immediately grabbed their vests and guns.

It has been a long day. Eight soldiers were killed in action just today.

There is a feeling that this is not going to be over soon.

Carmela Fonbuena, Rappler, Marawi City. – Rappler.com