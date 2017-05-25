The military says the terror groups are pinned down, and resorting to these attacks to try to shift the military’s attention from their focus areas

LANAO DEL SUR, Philippines – Terrorist groups harrassed the military camp in Marawi City on Thursday, May 25, on Day 3 of their clashes.

In two separate incidents in the afternoon, enemy snipers appeared to aim at military choppers flying in and out of the 103rd Brigade headquarters to move troops and supplies.

Troops grabbed their guns while civilians sought cover.

The harassment was repeated in the early evening just before a scheduled press conference inside the camp.

Loud exchanges of gunfire – the flashes shone bright against the dark sky – were heared from the camp.

But the camp is safe against what the military called “diversionary tactics.”

“Nakita ninyo terrain, napakababa. Wala siyang impact sa ating defense,” said Lieutenant Colonel Jo-Ar Herrera, spokesman of the 1st Infantry Division. (You can see the terrain, they’re on a low ground. It has no impact on our defense.)

Herrera said the terror groups are pinned down and are resorting to these attacks to try to shift the military’s attention from their focus areas.

"Operations continue. We will not stop until we flush out the remnants of the local terrorist group. We have a good coordination with our local government units, especially in the Inter-Agency Task Force Lanao. People are helping us, allowing us to pinpoint their locations," said Herrera.y

Clashes erupted on Tuesday when the military moved to hunt down Abu Sayyaf senior leader Isnilon Hapilon, who was spotted in Marawi City. (READ: In Marawi, the exodus continues)

He was believed to have been severely wounded in air strikes in January.

Hapilon is reportedly the direct link to the international terrorist group Islamic State (ISIS). HE was supposedly designated to establish a caliphate in the Philippines. – Rappler.com