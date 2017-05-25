(3rd UPDATE) Phivolcs says Zambales is the epicenter of the tremor, which struck late Thursday evening, May 25





MANILA, Philippines (3rd UPDATE) – A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck parts of Luzon at 10:27 pm on Thursday, May 25, with its epicenter located in San Marcelino, Zambales.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) initially put the quake's magnitude at 5.5, then downgraded it to 5.4.

The following intensities were recorded:

Intensity IV – San Marcelino, San Felipe, Iba, Sta Cruz, Cabangan, Castillejos, and Olongapo in Zambales; Dinalupihan and Abucay in Bataan; Quezon City; Pateros; Malolos and Obando in Bulacan

Intensity III – Tagaytay City; Talisay, Batangas; San Jose del Monte and Marilao in Bulacan; Pasay; Makati; Mandaluyong; Manila; Parañaque; Taguig; Caloocan; Pasig; Valenzuela; San Miguel, Tarlac; Gapan, Bongabon, and Aliaga in Nueva Ecija

Intensity II – Palayan and Cabanatuan in Nueva Ecija; Bacoor, Cavite; Calumpit, Bulacan; San Jacinto, Pangasinan; Lucban, Quezon

Phivolcs said no damage is expected, but there will be aftershocks. – Rappler.com