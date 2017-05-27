Published 8:57 AM, May 27, 2017
Updated 9:51 AM, May 27, 2017
ROYALTY. Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L) speaks to her daughter Britain's princess Charlotte, a bridesmaid, following the wedding of her sister Pippa Middleton to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, London, on May 20, 2017. Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth/AFP/Pool
CANNES FILMFEST. Nicole Kidman hugs her husband Keith Urban as they leave the Festival Palace on May 22, 2017 following the screening of the film 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer' at the 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Photo by Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP
NEW LAWYERS. 2016 Bar passers take their oath before justices of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on May 22, 2017. Photo by Ben Nabong/Rappler
IN RUSSIA. President Rodrigo Duterte inspects the Russian Guards of Honor upon his arrival in Moscow for his official visit to the Russian Federation on May 23, 2016. Joining the President is Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Vladimirovich Morgulov. Malacañang Photo
MANCHESTER ATTACK. Concert goers wait to be picked up at the scene of a suspected terrorist attack during a pop concert by US star Ariana Grande in Manchester, England on May 23, 2017. Photo by Paul Ellis/AFP
MARAWI ATTACK. Fire rages in Marawi City on May 23, 2017 following an armed attack by the ISIS-inspired Maute Group. Photo from @RickoDima
EXODUS. Residents of Marawi City fleeing the armed clashes between government forces and the Maute Group arrive in Iligan on May 24, 2017. Photo by Bobby Lagsa/Rappler
NO TO MARTIAL LAW. Groups opposing President Rodrigo Duterte's declaration of Martial Law in Mindanao stage a candle lighting protest in Manila on May 24, 2017. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
VATICAN VISIT. Pope Francis walks past US First Lady Melania Trump (R) and the daughter of US President Donald Trump Ivanka Trump (L) at the end of a private audience at the Vatican on May 24, 2017. Photo by Alessandra Tarantino/AFP/Pool
CONFLICT ZONE. Palestinians spend time at the beach at sunset in Gaza City on May 24, 2017. Photo by Mohammed Abad/AFP
UNREST. Riot police clash with opposition demonstrators in Caracas, on May 24, 2017.
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro formally launched moves to rewrite the constitution on Tuesday. Photo by Juan Barreto/AFP
UNDER SIEGE. Smoke rises near a public market after military attack helicopters fired rockets on the positions of the Maute Group in Marawi City on May 25, 2017. Photo by Ted Aljibe/AFP
CLEARING OPERATIONS. Government troopers go house to house, street by street to flush out members of the Maute Group occupying Marawi City on May 25, 2017. Photo by Bobby Lagsa/Rappler
CABINET MEETING. President Rodrigo Duterte presides over a special Cabinet meeting at the Presidential Guest House in Panacan, Davao City on May 25, 2017. The President called for a special Cabinet meeting after declaring Martial Law in Mindanao on May 23, 2017. Malacañang photo
MONACO GRAND PRIX. Women look on as Sauber's German driver Pascal Wehrlein steers his car during the second practice session at the Monaco street circuit on May 25, 2017. Photo by Andrej Isakovic/AFP
MEMORIAL DAY PREPARATIONS. A soldier in the Old Guard places flags at graves in Arlington National Cemetery during 'Flags In' in preparation for Memorial Day on May 25, 2017. Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP
TRIBUTE. People gather to see flowers and messages of support left around a statue of Richard Cobden in St Ann's Square in Manchester, England on May 25, 2017. Photo by Oli Scarff/AFP
TARAWEEH. Filipino Muslims take part in a prayer on the eve of the holy month of Ramadan at the Golden Mosque in Quiapo, Manila on May 26, 2017. Photo by LeAnne Jazul/Rappler
– Rappler.com