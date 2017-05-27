Filipino Muslims in Manila observe Ramadan amid the terror threat and tension in Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines – "When the month of Ramadan starts, the gates of heaven are opened and the gates of Hell are closed and the devils are chained." - Prophet Mohammed

More than 5 million Filipino Muslims started observing the holy month of Ramadan on Saturday, May 27. For a month, healthy adults will fast from dawn until dusk including abstaining from drinking any liquids and engaging in any sexual activity. Reading the Qur’an and offering prayers are encouraged.

The recent bombings in Quiapo and the clash between government troops and the ISIS-inspired Maute Group in Marawi did not deter Muslims from observing their most sacred month of the year.

Here is what it looks like on the first day of Ramadan at Manila’s Islamic Center:

Ramadan lasts for 29 to 30 days, depending on when the new moon is sighted. The Eid al-Fitr celebration marks the end of the month – the celebration for a successful month of fasting and worship. – Rappler.com