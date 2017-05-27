Filipino Muslims in Manila observe Ramadan amid the terror threat and tension in Mindanao
Published 7:21 PM, May 27, 2017
Updated 7:28 PM, May 27, 2017
THE EVE. Filipino Muslims prepare to pray the Taraweeh prior the start of the holy month of Ramadan at the Manila Golden Mosque. All photos by LeAnne Jazul/Rappler
MANILA, Philippines – "When the month of Ramadan starts, the gates of heaven are opened and the gates of Hell are closed and the devils are chained." - Prophet Mohammed
More than 5 million Filipino Muslims started observing the holy month of Ramadan on Saturday, May 27. For a month, healthy adults will fast from dawn until dusk including abstaining from drinking any liquids and engaging in any sexual activity. Reading the Qur’an and offering prayers are encouraged.
The recent bombings in Quiapo and the clash between government troops and the ISIS-inspired Maute Group in Marawi did not deter Muslims from observing their most sacred month of the year.
Here is what it looks like on the first day of Ramadan at Manila’s Islamic Center:
FEAST AFTER THE FAST. 'Bakas' or smoked tuna is a bestseller during Ramadan. Contrary to notion, Muslims do not deprive themselves of food. Instead, they feast on food month-long every Suhur (pre-dawn meal) and Iftar (breaking of fast before twilight).
ENJOYING RAMADAN. 'If it's an ordinary day we only have eggs or sardines but during Ramadan we have meat, chicken, and bakas!' say these girls as they wait for the next prayer session.
ACT OF WORSHIP. Reading the Qu'ran is encouraged. Muslims believe it was during the month of Ramadan when God revealed the first verses of the Qu'ran to Mohammed.
EXTRA PRAYER. During Ramadan or after the Iftar, Muslims pray the Taraweeh in addition to the 5 prayers: the Subo, Dohor, Ashar, Magrib, and Aisha.
NORMAL ROUTINE. Muslims go about their daily business despite not being able to eat or drink anything the whole day.
SLOW DAY. Business is not as usual the past months and even before Ramadan. Stall owners complain losing 60% of their normal sales not just because of the Quiapo bombings but also due to President Duterte's drug war. They admit that most of their moneyed clients have gone into hiding due to their involvement in the illicit trade
BACK IN BUSINESS. Neighboring stalls open their businesses just in time for Ramadan while the office of imam Nasser Abinal remained closed after a twin explosion struck it on May 6, 2017.
KEEPING WATCH. Quiapo residents get updates on the recent developments in Marawi. Most of them are worried about their relatives in the Lanao del Sur capital.
Ramadan lasts for 29 to 30 days, depending on when the new moon is sighted. The Eid al-Fitr celebration marks the end of the month – the celebration for a successful month of fasting and worship. – Rappler.com