Local police caught the mother in the act of live streaming her 15-year-old daughter's 'online show' to a foreigner

MANILA, Philippines – A mother was arrested on Saturday, May 27, in Mandaue City in Cebu after pimping her teenage daughter online to a foreigner in exchange for money.

Local police, in an entrapment operation, caught the mother in the act of live streaming her 15-year-old daughter’s "online sex show" to a foreigner.

According to the organization International Justice Mission, the mother’s name is withheld to protect the identity of the victim.

The IJM said the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group Region 7 received a tip from the Australian Federal Police (AFP) after the mother repeatedly sent two sexually explicit images of her two daughters to an Australian national, who then sent the money via transfer agency Western Union.

“The AFP referral was key to the success of today’s operation. Evidence gathered by the Queensland Police’s Task Force ARGOS indicates that the mother began sending sexually explicit images of her youngest child when the girl was only 10 years old,” the IJM said in a press release.

The mother is now facing possible violations of child abuse, anti-trafficking, and anti-child pornography in relation to Republic Act 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act.

The perpetrator Stephen James Sheriff, on the other hand, was convicted in Australia for “soliciting and accessing child exploitative images” and is sentenced to serve a maximum of 3 years in prison. (READ: Human trafficking 101: What trafficking is all about)

“Foreigners who purchase child exploitative images create the demand for the sexual abuse of poor Filipino children. It’s high time that Australia toughen its laws against those who solicit and access child exploitative material so that – secured behind bars – they can no longer traumatize Filipino children,” said lawyer John Tanagho, IJM Cebu Field Office Director.

IJM urged the PNP to scale the fight to end the "alarming epidemic" of online sexual exploitation of children.

The US government recently provided the Philippines with a $3.5 million aid to help institutionalize judicial systems to fight child trafficking. – Rappler.com