5 detainees – wanted for different crimes – escape the Naujan town jail

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – At least 5 prisoners escaped from a Naujan, Oriental Mindoro jail early morning Sunday, May 28.

The 5, in jail for different crimes, escaped at around 1:30 am Sunday.

They were identified as the following:

Remegio T. Orfrecio of Brgy. Evangelista, Naujan, Oriental Mindoro- Violation of R.A 9262

Toribio O. Mercado of Brgy. Masagana, Naujan, Oriental Mindoro- Rape

Ananias T. Dalisay of Brgy. Pagkakaisa, Naujan, Oriental Mindoro- Violation of R.A 9165

Marvin A. Montemayor of Lower Engineer Hills, Baguio City- Violation of R.A 9165

Marlon Genabe of Brgy. Malinao, Naujan, Oriental Mindoro- Theft

In a report from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), Senior Jail Officer 1 Bernardo Baldesco was the duty jail officer of the Naujan jail discovered that the padlock in cell 1 was unlocked. Its occupants were also missing. The metal bar of cell 2 was also apparently broken.

Baldesco reported the incident at around 3 am.

The BJMP listed “negligence” as the reason for the jail escape.

Manhunt operations are still being conducted.

The breakout comes almost a week after martial was declared over Mindanao. The privilege of the writ of habeas corpus was also suspended in the area, following clashes between government troops and Maute and Abu Sayyaf Group members in Marawi City.

Because they are escapees from jail, the 5 may be arrested without a warrant of arrest. – Rappler.com