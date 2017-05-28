(UPDATED) The bodies are found on a ditch along the national highway, less than a kilometer away from a security checkpoint

MARAWI CITY, Philippines (UPDATED) - Eight men were found killed and dumped in Barangay Matampay in Marawi City by still unidentified gunmen early Sunday morning, May 28.

Police Officer 3 jamail Mangadang of the Lanao del Sur Police Public Safety Company said that policemen heard a burst of gunfire around 2 am.

The bodies were dumped on a ditch along the national highway. The site is less than a kilometer away from a security checkpoint.

The 8 men were hog tied and all bore gunshot wounds to the head.

Mangadang said that they were able to recover 9 empty shells of .45 caliber pistol. He added that the victims looks like construction workers.

One of the bodies bore a tag with the Arabic word "Monafik" or hypocrite.

Mangadang said the victims are not from Marawi City, "most probably from Iligan City."

Binidayan chief of police, Chief Inspector William Dagondon, said that the victims were not killed on site but was killed somewhere else.

Dagondon said that based on their information, the men were carried inside a van and were then dumped in the ditch.

The men are said to be bakers, and believed to be Christians.

One of the residents, who did not give his name, said he is very angry with the killing of the 8 men.

He believes that the Maute group did the murder. "They are not Muslims! They do not represent us, they are evil," he said. – Rappler.com