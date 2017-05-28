The briefing, dubbed 'Mindanao Hour,' will be held every 11am Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, starting May 29

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang is set to hold special briefings at least thrice a week, focusing on the declaration of martial law in Mindanao and the clashes in Marawi City.

The briefing, dubbed “Mindanao Hour,” will be held every 11 am Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, starting Monday, May 29.

“There will be a "Mindanao Hour" every M-W-F starting tomorrow, May 29, 11 am at the New Executive Building (NEB) to give updates on what is happening on the ground in Marawi and elsewhere in Mindanao,” Palace spokesman Ernesto Abella said in a statement on Sunday, May 28.

Abella would still conduct regular briefings every Tuesdays and Thursdays.

There will also be updates every Saturday and Sunday morning through state-owned Radyo ng Bayan, to be led by Abella and Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesman Restituto Padilla.

Duterte declared martial law in Mindanao on Tuesday, May 23, following the clashes in Marawi City, saying the declaration might last from over a month to a year. The 1987 Constitution, however, says the imposition of martial law should not exceed 60 days, and that any extension has to be approved by Congress.

The President also said he might declare martial law in the entire country if the threat of the Islamic State (ISIS) persists.

Duterte is the 3rd Philippine president to declare martial law since 1972, after Marcos and Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, who declared martial law in Maguindanao in 2009 after the Maguindanao massacre. – Rappler.com