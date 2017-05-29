There are two other vacant slots left at the Sandiganbayan, plus one more when Associate Justice Rodolfo Ponferrada retires in September

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Acting Assistant Ombudsman for Luzon Bayani Jacinto as Sandiganbayan associate justice.

The Supreme Court (SC) received the appointment letter signed by the President on Monday, May 29.

Ombudsman lawyer Bayani Jacinto appointed as Sandiganbayan Justice @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/aeQYy8ZvEB — Lian Buan (@lianbuan) May 29, 2017

Jacinto will replace Associate Justice Roland Jurado who retired recently.

This leaves two more vacant slots at the Sandiganbayan, plus one more when Associate Justice Rodolfo Ponferrada retires on September 13.

Duterte's first appointees to the anti-graft court are trial court judges Edgardo Caldona, Lorifel Pahimna, and Bernelito Fernandez.

In all, Duterte will have 7 appointees to the court tasked to investigate corrupt government officials. – Rappler.com