Watch the hearing live on Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – Two House committees continue looking into the allegedly anomalous contract between the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) and the Tagum Agricultural Development Corporation (Tadeco) owned by the family of Davao del Norte 2nd District Representative Antonio Floirendo Jr.

The House committee on good government and public accountability as well as the justice panel started looking into the joint venture agreement between BuCor and Tadeco last Tuesday, May 9.

A July 11, 1969 deal allowed Tadeco to lease BuCor-owned land – in short, a government property – located at the Davao Prison and Penal Farm (DPPF). DPPF inmates are also sent to work at Tadeco's banana plantation as part of BuCor's rehabilitation program, but House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez claims the prisoners are "ill-treated, exploited," and paid substandard wages.

Watch the hearing live on Rappler. Below is the recording of the stream of the hearing last May 9.

– Rappler.com