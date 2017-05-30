This is the challenge as the military works to meet their deadline on Friday, June 2, to end the siege of Marawi

MARAWI CITY, Philippines – The Maute fighters circled a politician's house in Barangay Raya Saduc at the height of government clashes with terrorists here last week.

"Noong first day, ang mga 'ISIS' nakapalibot sa bahay. Gusto nila pumasok pero hindi sila pwede kasi mayroon din kaming guard doon ('ISIS' circled the house on the first day. They wanted to enter the house but they couldn't because we also had guards)," said Arceli Lupian, a longtime house staff.

The house had about 20 guards, but the trapped staff were surprised by the boldness of the Maute combatants.

"Matapang ang mga ISIS. Hindi mo sila maano. Pinapasok nila ang mga bahay (ISIS is very bold. You can't control them. They are entering houses)," she said.

One sniper can be fatal

Lupian is one of about 50 – most of them Christians – trapped in the politician's house for 5 days. They were able to escape only on Sunday, May 28, when they braved sniper fire because it looked like the Maute snipers were firing less that day. (READ: Over 55,000 people forced to flee homes in Marawi)

In the combat zone, the Rangers stay on the frontlines and acknowledge that the snipers are the real challenge.

Major General Rolando Bautista, overall military commander in the Lanao area, said they were surprised by the Maute Group's sniping capability.

"One sniper can paralyze the movement of a whole company, even a battalion," one Ranger told Rappler. (READ: How a military raid triggered Marawi attacks)

Strategically positioned on top of defensive walls, Maute snipers have made it difficult for troops to advance.

But military snipers are pressured to find and bring them down. It's the real challenge as the military works to meet Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana's deadline on Friday, June 2, to end the siege. (READ: Urban warfare still a challenge for soldiers in Marawi)

Abundant firepower

Cecille Bacbac, one of the secretaries of the local politician, said the firepower of the military gave them assurance that the situation was under control.

"Malalaman mo man ang Maute Group kasi na yung baril nila mahina lang... Kasi kapag Ranger 'di ba abundant sila. Marami silang bala. 'Yung Maute parang pakaunti-kaunti lang (You will know if its the Maute Group firing. They have less firepower. The military has an abundance of bullets. The Maute seemed to be firing much less now)," Bacbac said.

The house staff didn't take the chance to evacuate on Day 1 of the clashes – when they still had the chance – because the guards told them it was safer in the house.

The guards were right. The house was spared, but it meant staying literally right in the middle of the clashes between the Maute combatants and the Army Rangers.

"Yung first nakakatakot... Feel namin kami na lang tao doon. Pero ngayon na parang hindi na kami takot kasi mas malakas pa ang mga Ranger na putukan nila (At first we were really scared. We felt we were the ones left there. But now we're not because the Army Rangers had more firepower)," Bacbac said.

On Sunday, when they decided to escape, the challenge was to get through one street that they knew still had a Maute sniper watching. "Nakakatakot lang 'yung sniper. Hindi kami okay sa sniper. Pati mga Ranger doon takot din sila. Nasa gilid lang sila ng mga daanan," said Bacbac.

Together the house staff ran for their lives for about 10 minutes toward the national highway, afraid that anytime a Maute sniper would shoot at them.

Lupian, Bacbac and the rest with them are now safe. They were brave and it showed when they told Rappler their story.

Lupian only broke down when she started talking about how much she missed her children.

"Dito lang ako maka-iyak. Doon pinipigil namin.... Ang gusto ko lang ngayon pumunta sa mga anak ko sa Iligan (I cried for first time. We were just keeping it together back there. The only thing I want now is to see my children in Iligan)," she said. – Rappler.com