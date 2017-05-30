But Malacañang declines to comment on the need for a joint congressional session to deliberate on the martial law declaration

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang expressed appreciation for the support of 15 senators for President Rodrigo Duterte's declaration of martial law in Mindanao.

"We'd just like to thank the Senate for its resolution expressing support for the President's declaration of martial law in Mindanao," said Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella in a statement on Tuesday, May 30.

Duterte's spokesman, however, declined to comment on the need to convene Congress in a joint session to discuss the martial law proclamation.

"I don't know about the necessity for convening," said Abella in a chance interview the same day.

However, he emphasized how the effectiveness of martial law implementation will depend on the participation and support of all branches of government and the public.

"The executive branch cannot do it alone and we need the cooperation of the entire government and the support of the people to finally flush out these forces to restore normalcy and bring peace to the island of Mindanao," said Abella.

A Senate resolution, filed on Monday, May 29, expressed the support of 15 out of 23 senators for martial law. However, 12 out of 23 senators have also said they favor a joint congressional session to deliberate on Duterte's martial law declaration.

The Senate is set to discuss the matter on Tuesday. Senators who want a joint session maintain that it is within Congress' mandate to deliberate on the declaration. (READ: No joint session on martial law? Congress 'shields' Duterte)

Section 18, Article VII of the 1987 Constitution states that Congress, voting jointly and with a simple majority, may revoke or extend the declaration.

Other lawmakers, however, including Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III, a staunch Duterte ally, have said a joint session is only needed if Congress intends to revoke the declaration. – Rappler.com