WATCH: House receives martial law briefing from PH cabinet
MANILA, Philippines – All members of the House of Representatives met with Cabinet officials as well as Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) Governor Mujiv Hataman at 9 am on Wednesday, May 31, to discuss the declaration of martial law in Mindanao.
The House then proceeds to session in the afternoon.
Watch it here on Rappler. – Rappler.com
Move, the civic engagement arm of Rappler, is crowdsourcing comments on, and recommendations for, nominees to the Duterte Cabinet.
You can post information and opinion on Salvador Medialdea on X.
Move, the civic engagement arm of Rappler, is crowdsourcing comments on, and recommendations for, nominees to the Duterte Cabinet.
You can post information and opinion on Arthur Tugade on X.
Move, the civic engagement arm of Rappler, is crowdsourcing comments on, and recommendations for, nominees to the Duterte Cabinet.
You can post information and opinion on Mark Villar on X.