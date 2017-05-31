The 'peace corridor' is a secure space to allow the safe evacuation of Marawi residents, transport of goods, and retrieval of bodies, says the Palace

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte approved the establishment of a "peace corridor" or "secure space" to ensure the safe passage of Marawi residents and goods as clashes in the city continue.

This was decided on Monday, May 29, during his meeting with the peace panels of the government and Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) in Davao City, according to Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella.

The "peace corridor" to be implemented with the MILF is meant "to hasten the rescue and humanitarian operations for civilians still trapped in the conflict zone in Marawi," he said during a press conference on Wednesday, May 31.

LOOK: #PresidentDuterte's proposed 'peace corridor' to help transit of Marawi residents, goods as clashes continue | Image from OPAPP pic.twitter.com/sYwkXthiJv — Pia Ranada (@piaranada) May 31, 2017

The MILF agreed to help government secure areas which will be part of the peace corridor.

Government peace panel chairperson Irene Santiago was designated by the President to oversee the implementation of the project.

The peace corridor is supposed to provide a route for humanitarian groups to evacuate wounded or trapped civilians from Marawi City.

It may also be used to help transport goods, such as food, for people in areas of Marawi City where access to markets have been cut off.

Through this secure space, bodies retrieved from the city may be transported.

Abella, quoting Santiago, said she intends to meet with members of the implementing panels to discuss the parameters of the peace corridor.

During their meeting with Duterte, MILF members agreed to help government with humanitarian efforts for the residents in Marawi City.

On the 9th day of clashes, the military reported that 90% of Marawi has been cleared of Maute Group members. (READ: 8 Maute Group members surrender – AFP)

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, the administrator of martial law, has given security forces until Friday, June 2, to end the siege. – Rappler.com