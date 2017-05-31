Thirteen Strategic Communications Office personnel are reassigned to an office under the direct supervision of PCOO Secretary Martin Andanar

MANILA, Philippines – An entire office under the Presidential Communications Operations Office was abolished and some of its members transferred under the direct supervision of PCOO Secretary Martin Andanar.

Office Order No. 26, signed by Andanar, ordered the Strategic Communications Office abolished "in the interest of service."

Thirteen members of the office were reassigned to the Office of the Secretary-Media which is under Andanar's direct supervision.

PCOO abolishes StratComm office, reorganization puts some of its members in OSEC-Media, directly under PCOO chief Andanar. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/XNDxTHtU6a — Pia Ranada (@piaranada) May 31, 2017

The order also reassigned some personnel to the office of Assistant Secretary Kissinger Reyes. Reyes is listed under the PCOO directory as chief information officer and officer-in-charge Director for Administration and Finance.

Andanar said in a statement sent to Palace media that the reorganization was "to streamline and to adjust to our new comprehensive communications strategy in promoting the policies of the different executive departments."

He said the PCOO had to redistribute its manpower because the new PCOO programs increased the need of other departments for assistance from his office.

Andanar also denied reports that PCOO personnel were fired.

"The news that 40 people were fired is very inaccurate. I did not fire anyone," he said.

Office Order No. 26 stated that "all other personnel" under the Strategic Communications Office who are not listed as being reassigned are "deemed to have resigned and/or the contract of service expired."

According to sources, the entire StratComm team comprises less than 30 personnel.

The StratComm had been composed of various teams assigned to different communication campaigns of the PCOO, including promotional or explanatory materials about the 2017 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit. – Rappler.com