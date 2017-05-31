'Together we will build a Senate that is independent, responsible, and responsive. A pillar of democracy and source of pride of the Filipino people,' says Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III

MANILA, Philippines – On the last day of the 1st regular session of the 17th Congress, Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III delivered a speech thanking his colleagues, saying he looks forward to an "independent, responsible" Senate.

Pimentel lauded his colleagues and the Senate employees for having passed 4 laws – the 2017 national budget, the postponement of the 2016 barangay elections, and the franchise renewals of GMA Network and Smart Communications.

"Because of your efforts, we will stand proud in front of the President (Rodrigo Duterte) knowing we have done our job well," said Pimentel, president of the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban).

Pimentel also congratulated the Senate for obtaining the highest satisfaction rating out of the top 4 Philippine institutions.

"We are not just praising ourselves. A survey released earlier this month reported that the Senate received the highest satisfaction rating among the top 4 institutions in the country. We were compared with the Cabinet, Supreme Court, and the House of Representatives," Pimentel said, referring to the March 2017 Social Weather Stations survey.

Describing his term as "eventful" and "productive," Pimentel added that there are 7 other bills awaiting Duterte's signature.

The first year of the Senate under the Duterte administration, however, has been marred by controversies, walkouts, word wars, and even the arrest of one senator – Leila de Lima. But Pimentel downplayed the majority-minority divide.

"We may have this minority-majority division but in actuality, we are one big family," he said.

De Lima, a former election lawyer for Pimentel, remains detained over drug charges. While Pimentel is one of Duterte's staunchest allies, De Lima is one of the President's fiercest critics.

Moving forward

Once session resumes in July, Pimentel said they will discuss charter change and the shift to federalism – controversial issues that some senators, even those from the majority, are against.

"When we return refreshed and reenergized, we will be better equipped to work on charter change and the long-awaited shift to federalism," the Senate President said.

"My dear colleagues, let us continue to work for a Philippine society which is just and fair, which saves and shares, which is scientific and objective, which is peaceful and democratic, which is educated and healthy, and which is most of all happy and free, with overflowing love for God and country."

The Senate under Pimentel has been criticized for being soft on the President, who has waged a bloody war on drugs that has been condemned by other countries and human rights groups. Duterte's declaration of martial law in Mindanao has also raised concerns of "creeping authoritarianism."

But addressing his colleagues, Pimentel vowed: "Together we will build a Senate that is independent, responsible, and responsive. A pillar of democracy and source of pride of the Filipino people."

He then urged his colleagues to continue to work for a country that is "just and fair" and "peaceful and democratic."

The Senate, voting 12-9, had rejected the resolution calling for a joint congressional session to tackle the martial law declaration. Duterte also got the backing of 17 senators for his proclamation.

Congress will resume session on July 24, when the President will deliver his 2nd State of the Nation Address (SONA). – Rappler.com