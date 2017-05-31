Different units of the military and the police are conducting this kind of operation throughout the Lanao del Sur capital to rescue about 2,000 trapped residents

LANAO DEL SUR, Philippines – The military on Wednesday, May 31, rescued women and children trapped in the combat zone since government clashes with local terrorists groups erupted on May 23.

These were Marawi City residents that the Army Scout Rangers were able to get out while conducting combat operations.

The residents were moved out of the crossfire and consolidated in a pick-up point just outside the combat zone in Barangay Emie Punud. They were taken to the provincial capitol on Wednesday.

Different units of the military and the police are conducting this kind of operation throughout Marawi City to rescue trapped residents numbering about 2,000 to date.

– Carmela Fonbuena/Rappler.com