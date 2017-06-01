'Malaking karangalan para sa akin na maging susunod na British ambassador sa Pilipinas,' says seasoned diplomat Daniel Pruce

Published 12:50 PM, June 01, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The United Kingdom announced on Thursday, June 1, that it has named seasoned diplomat Daniel Pruce as its new ambassador to the Philippines.

Like his predecessor Asif Ahmad, Pruce speaks basic Tagalog. The incoming British ambassador has studied the Philippine language since 2016.

"Malaking karangalan para sa akin na maging susunod na British ambassador sa Pilipinas," Pruce said in a Twitter video posted shortly after midnight on Thursday. (It is a great honor for me to become the next British ambassador to the Philippines.)

Pruce said he will start his new job in August. While the next British ambassador to the Philippines, he will also serve as the UK's non-resident ambassador to Palau.

Before being assigned to Manila, Pruce served as UK deputy head of mission to Madrid from 2012 to 2016, and as deputy head of mission to Bangkok from 2008 to 2012.

From 2006 to 2008, he also worked as head of the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) Economic and Central Europe Group.

He has had at least 7 other assignments in London and Brussels since he joined the FCO in 1990.

He is married to Rachael Elizabeth Morgan.

"Ikinagagalak ko na may pagkakataon ako na mapalakas pa ang ating magandang relasyon," Pruce said in his Twitter message. (I am glad that I have the opportunity to strengthen our good relations.)

"Masaya akong nag-aaral ng napakagandang wikang Tagalog, at ginagawa ko ang lahat ng abot kaya ko para matutunan ito," the incoming ambassador added. (I am happy to study the very beautiful Tagalog language, and I am doing all that I can to learn it.)

Pruce's predecessor, Ahmad, has been British ambassador to the Philippines since 2013. Under Ahmad, trade between the UK and the Philippines grew, as the UK also boosted programs for better relations with Filipinos. – Rappler.com