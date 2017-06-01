President Rodrigo Duterte promises 'more acquisitions of vessels and equipment' for the AFP at the 119th anniversary of the Philippine Navy

Published 3:59 PM, June 01, 2017

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte welcomed the country’s newest military ship, the BRP Davao del Sur during the Philippine Navy’s 119th anniversary in Davao City on May 31, 2017.

The BRP Davao del Sur is 123 meters long and is the navy’s second amphibious landing dock vessel. On June 1, 2016, its twin ship, BRP Tarlac, was commissioned into the Navy. The two are the biggest ships in the navy's inventory.

Tarlac is the home province of former president Benigno Aquino III while Davao del Sur is the province closest to Duterte's hometown, Davao City, which is administered independently.

The two ships are part of the previous administration’s military modernization efforts. Aquino had poured over P60 billion for military modernization during his term – a detail Duterte pointed out in his speech at the Navy event.

“In my time, my speech...kaya ayaw kong basahin kasi (that's why I don't want to read it because) it mentions here of the modernization program and the sea and air assets that we have acquired. But you know, I must be frank. I do not relish bannering out statements like that for after all, this happened not during my time,” said Duterte.

“Ayaw ko lang magpayabang kasi babasahin ko ano ang nakuha ninyo ngayon at ang makarami po (I don’t want to brag because I’ll just read what you got now and it’s a lot) but in the process it seems that I would also be [lifting] my own chair as if I was responsible for this," he said.

"I have 5 years. I will acquire more jets, air assets and boats. And I will make the Philippine Armed Forces a little bit stronger by the time, InShaAllah, I go out as President,” he added, amid applause from the crowd composed mostly of Navy men and women, and other top military officials.

Duterte promised “more acquisitions of vessels and equipment” for maritime law enforcement, counterterrorism, and disaster relief operations.

Duterte vowed to improve the AFP's capability as government troops battle members of the terrorist Maute and Abu Sayyaf groups in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

“There is a strife going on in the Philippines and I grieve the loss of my soldiers and policemen. It is not easy to read a briefer every day to find out that you’re losing plenty of your best soldiers and the hardworking policemen,” the President said at the start of his speech.

Terror groups attempted to take control of the city on May 23 after soldiers and police launched an operation against Isnilon Hapilon, an Abu Sayyaf member who allegedly has direct ties to ISIS.

Duterte later toured the ship with other officials, including Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and Special Assistant to the President Christopher "Bong" Go.

– Rappler.com