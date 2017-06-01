Metro Manila still has the most number of schools that will increase tuition fees for school year 2017 to 2018

Published 4:27 PM, June 01, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Education (DepEd) announced on Thursday, June 1, that 1,013 of 12,890 private elementary and high schools will increase their tuition fees for school year 2017 to 2018.

Like in 2016, the National Capital Region has the most number of schools (183) that will increase their fees, while Caraga has the least (2).

REGION NO. OF SCHOOLS I 74 II 12 III 104 IV-A 91 IV-B 8 V 101 VI 30 VII 86 VIII 13 IX 13 X 88 XI 154 XII 13 Caraga 2 CAR 32 ARMM - NCR 183 NIR 9 TOTAL 1,013

Data as of June 1, 2017. Source: Department of Education

DepEd's 2010 Manual of Regulations for Private Schools requires that no increase in tuition and other school fees will be approved unless 70% of the proceeds would be allocated for the salary increase of the school's faculty and other employees.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones said the migration of teachers from private to public schools is one of their challenges today.

"I have visited private schools in the municipalities and in the cities outside of Metro Manila whose teachers' starting [salary] is P6,000, so you can imagine the disparity," she told reporters after a press conference on Thursday.

Briones said increasing teachers’ salaries has to be taken very seriously because of its impact not just on private schools but also on the economy.

"So itong matter of increasing the tuition for private high schools, kaya may provision [that] 70% of the increase has to go to increase in the salary of teachers kasi ang layo ng agwat and it is widening. Some private schools are being closed already kasi they cannot catch up; they keep losing the teachers, especially the very good ones, lilipat," she said.

(So this matter of increasing the tuition for private high schools, that's why there's a provision that 70% of the increase has to go to increase in the salary of teachers because the disparity is widening. Some private schools are being closed already because they cannot catch up; they keep losing the teachers, especially the very good ones, they transfer.)

"It is law of economics – you go where the better opportunities are, and the better opportunities, if I may say so, are in the public sector."

Around 26.97 million students will return to school on Monday, June 5, with 4.08 million of them expected to enroll in private schools. – Rappler.com