Rappler sits down with Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II to talk about, among others, constitutional issues pertaining to martial law and manpower inside the DOJ

Published 9:18 PM, June 01, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II's most controversial move of late is holding exploratory talks with plunder defendant and alleged pork scam mastermind Janet Lim-Napoles.

On Thursday, June 1, Aguirre told Rappler that Napoles' lawyer Stephen David is now "rushing" the complaints they will be filing before the Department of Justice (DOJ) against more lawmakers supposedly involved in the pork barrel scam.

Aguirre earlier revealed that these lawmakers include former budget secretary Florencio "Butch" Abad, Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, Senator Leila de Lima, and Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon.

Where is he taking the reinvestigation into the scam, and what fate awaits Napoles?

Aguirre talks to Rappler's Lian Buan as he also expounds on the constitutional issues revolving around martial law, the lack of manpower inside the DOJ, and the Duterte administration's war on drugs.

Bookmark this page to watch the interview at 9:30 pm on Thursday, June 1. – Rappler.com