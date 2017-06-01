Region 10 Police Spokesperson Superintendent Lemuel Gonda says police from the City Police Station and Provincial Police Safety Company engaged the suspected criminals on Thursday in Barangays Cabinti and Balintawak in Ozamiz City

Published 10:07 PM, June 01, 2017

ILIGAN CITY, Philippines – Police on a routine operation in Ozamiz City engaged in a firefight with suspected criminals, killing 9 and arresting 4 others including one police officer from nearby Tangub City police office, the regional police said Thursday night, June 1.

Region 10 Police Spokesperson Superintendent Lemuel Gonda said police from the City Police Station and Provincial Police Safety Company engaged the suspected criminals on Thursday afternoon in Barangays Cabinti and Balintawak in Ozamiz City.

“The police were conducting simultaneous follow-up operations in Ozamiz City following a shooting and robbery incident when they engaged the suspects,” Gonda said.

Gonda said that upon sensing a police operation, the suspects started shooting at the police, prompting the police to fire back.

“They fired back, neutralizing the suspects – 9 dead, 8 from barangay Cabinti and one from Balintawak,” Gonda said.

Gonda added that 4 were arrested, including one Police Officer 2 Hinoctan, a policeman assigned to the nearby Tangub Police Station.

Gonda said that PO2 Hinoctan was at the encounter scene with the suspects.

“A hot pursuit operation is on-going,” Gonda said in a message. – Rappler.com